Wacker Chemie Reports Net Income In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) reported first quarter net income of 68.9 million euros compared to a loss of 5.5 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 1.31 euros compared to a loss of 0.16 euros. EBITDA was 174.1 million euros, up 23 percent.

First quarter sales were 1.20 billion euros compared to 1.24 billion euros, prior year, down 3 percent. The company said the slight decline was prompted by lower prices for solar-grade polysilicon and for standard silicones and by volumes.

