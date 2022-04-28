Wacker Chemie raises 2022 sales outlook on price increases

Adds details on outlook, CEO comment

April 28 (Reuters) - German chemical company Wacker Chemie AG WCHG.DE raised its 2022 sales forecast on Thursday, citing price increases due to rising energy and raw material costs.

The speciality chemicals maker now expects 2022 revenue of about 7.5 billion euros ($7.9 billion) in 2022, up from a previous forecast of 7 billion euros.

Faced with rising energy costs and disrupted supply chains, more chemical companies, including Lanxess LXSG.DE and Evonik EVKn.DE, which also beat quarterly expectations in April, are deciding to pass on increasing costs to customers.

Wacker reaffirmed its full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) forecast between 1.2 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros, adding that it expects EBITDA to trend towards the upper end of the range.

"Our growth strategy ... contributes substantially to strengthening Wacker's resilience and ensuring that it remains robust in the face of current macroeconomic challenges," Chief Executive Officer Christian Hartel said.

In March, the company said direct impact on its volume side due to the conflict in Ukraine would be limited as all Commonwealth of Independent States countries combined make up less than 2% of Wacker's sales.

The company reported first-quarter EBITDA of 643.7 million euros, beating company-provided estimates of 595.9 million euros.

($1 = 0.9509 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Additional reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Miranda Murray and Shounak Dasgupta)

