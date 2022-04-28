Wacker Chemie raises 2022 sales guidance

April 28 (Reuters) - German chemical company Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE on Thursday raised its 2022 sales guidance, citing price increases due to rising energy and raw material costs.

The speciality chemicals maker now expects its revenue to come in at around 7.5 billion euros ($7.9 billion) in 2022, compared to an earlier forecast of 7 billion euros.

The group reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 643.7 million euros, ahead of the consensus of 595.9 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9509 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Miranda Murray)

