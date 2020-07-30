Wacker Chemie Q2 Results Tumble On Lower Volumes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

(RTTNews) - Wacker Chemie (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) reported a decline in second-quarter results, hardly hit by lower volumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prices were lower, on balance, especially for solar-grade polysilicon and standard silicones, additionally impeding the sales trend, the company said.

The company's second-quarter net income was EUR 4.5 million or EUR 0.07 per share compared to EUR 37.2 million or EUR 0.68 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter declined 15.5% to EUR 1.07 billion from EUR 1.27 billion generated in the same of last year.

WACKER posted EBITDA of EUR105.4 million, a decline of 50% compared to the previous year's EUR210.7 million, largely reflecting lower volumes and by lower average prices for solar-grade polysilicon and standard silicones.

