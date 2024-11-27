Wacker Chemie price target lowered to EUR 117 from EUR 124 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Wacker Chemie (WKCMF) to EUR 117 from EUR 124 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
