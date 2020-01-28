Wacker Chemie Posts Loss In 2019

(RTTNews) - German chemical group Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) Tuesday reported a net loss for the full year of 630 million euros. This compares to a net profit of 260 million euros last year. The Group attributed the loss to an impairment charge of 760 million euros associated with its poly-silicon production facilities.

The Group's preliminary EBITDA for the year was down 16 percent 780 million euros. The EBITDA figure includes special income of 112.5 million euros in insurance compensation for the damage incurred following the 2017 incident at Charleston, the Group said.

For the full year, Munich-based group's total sales edged down by 1 percent to 4.93 billion euros, mainly due to lower prices, especially for solar-grade polysilicon and standard silicones. Sales were, however, backed by higher volumes overall, by product-mix effects and an increase in the US dollar.

