Wacker Chemie (FWB:WCH) Price Target Decreased by 5.03% to 153.96

The average one-year price target for Wacker Chemie (FWB:WCH) has been revised to 153.96 / share. This is an decrease of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 162.13 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 115.14 to a high of 196.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.77% from the latest reported closing price of 141.55 / share.

Wacker Chemie Maintains 8.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 23.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wacker Chemie. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 12.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCH is 0.24%, an increase of 15.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 2,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 884K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 18.05% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 493K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 199K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 2.20% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 148K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 18.69% over the last quarter.

