News & Insights

Wacker Chemie cuts 2023 profit guidance after quarterly profit slump

Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

October 26, 2023 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by Antonis Pothitos and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Writes through with third-quarter results, CEO comment

Oct 26 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE revised down its full-year guidance on Thursday, citing weak demand in a large number of industries.

The maker of specialty chemical products now forecasts annual earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between 800 million euros and 900 million euros ($840 million-$950 million).

That compares with an earlier range of 800 million euros to 1.0 billion euros.

The Munich-based chemical group also said third-quarter core profit slumped 67% to 152 million euros from the same period a year earlier, slightly below analysts' expectations of 157.1 million in a company-provided poll.

It cited lower prices and reduced volumes for the profit decline.

Wacker Chemie Chief Executive Christian Hartel said in a statement that an expected recovery in the second half of the year never materialised.

"That is why sales and earnings are far below our strong prior-year figures after the first nine months of the year," he added.

A slew of chemical industry companies including Croda CRDA.L, Lanxess LXSG.DE, Brenntag BNRGn.DE, Clariant CLN.S and Evonik EVKn.DE have cut their earnings predictions over the year due to high energy prices and weak demand.

($1=0.9483 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((antonis.pothitos@thomsonreuters.com; anastasiia.kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 78;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.