Wacker Chemie cuts 2023 profit guidance after quarterly profit slump

Writes through with third-quarter results, CEO comment

Oct 26 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE revised down its full-year guidance on Thursday, citing weak demand in a large number of industries.

The maker of specialty chemical products now forecasts annual earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between 800 million euros and 900 million euros ($840 million-$950 million).

That compares with an earlier range of 800 million euros to 1.0 billion euros.

The Munich-based chemical group also said third-quarter core profit slumped 67% to 152 million euros from the same period a year earlier, slightly below analysts' expectations of 157.1 million in a company-provided poll.

It cited lower prices and reduced volumes for the profit decline.

Wacker Chemie Chief Executive Christian Hartel said in a statement that an expected recovery in the second half of the year never materialised.

"That is why sales and earnings are far below our strong prior-year figures after the first nine months of the year," he added.

A slew of chemical industry companies including Croda CRDA.L, Lanxess LXSG.DE, Brenntag BNRGn.DE, Clariant CLN.S and Evonik EVKn.DE have cut their earnings predictions over the year due to high energy prices and weak demand.

($1=0.9483 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

