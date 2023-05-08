News & Insights

Wacker Chemie acquires Spanish ADL BioPharma

May 08, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Ozan Ergenay for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals company Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE on Monday said it has acquired 100% of the shares of contract manufacturing company ADL BioPharma.

The purchase price for the acquisition exceeds 100 million euros ($110.47 million), Wacker Chemie said in a statement.

"This acquisition will strengthen our biotech business and take us one important step closer to meeting the growth targets of our life sciences business," said Wacker Chemie CEO Christian Hartel.

($1 = 0.9052 euros)

