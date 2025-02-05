Wabtec's Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Offing for WAB Stock?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 12, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised downward by 0.6% in the past 60 days to $1.73 per share. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.59 billion, which indicates growth of 2.6% from the year-ago levels. The top line is likely to reflect strength across the Freight and Transit segments.

Wabtec has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once. The average beat is 9.5%.

We expect Wabtec's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to be boosted by an uptick in total revenues. Our estimate for Freight revenues is pegged at $1.84 billion, which implies 2.5% growth from the prior-year figures. Meanwhile, estimates for Transit revenues are pegged at $757.3 million,indicating 4% growth from the prior-year figures. The Freight segment is likely to have performed well due to higher demand for services and components, while the Transit segment may have benefited from strong aftermarket and original equipment manufacturing sales.

On the contrary, the surge in operating expenses and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have adversely impacted the company’s bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About WAB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wabtec this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Wabtec has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Highlights of WAB’s Q3 Results

WAB reported third-quarter 2024 earnings per share (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.00, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87. The bottom line improved 17.6% year over year due to higher sales and operating margin expansion.



Revenues of $2.66 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion. The top line grew 4.4% year over year due to higher sales of the Freight and Transit segments.

