Wabtec (WAB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB,operating as Wabtec Corporation, is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 24, before market open.

Wabtec has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 6.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation price-eps-surprise | Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s soon-to-be reported quarter’s earnings has been revised upward by 1.36% in the past 60 days to $1.49 per share.

We expect Wabtec's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.35 billion, indicating growth of 7.12% from the year-ago levels. The top line is likely to have reflected strength across both Freight and Transit segments.

Our estimate for Freight revenues is pegged at $1.69 billion, indicating 7.7% growth from the prior-year figures. Growth in segmental revenues is likely to have benefited from an upsurge in Equipment, Components and Digital Intelligence.

Our estimate for Transit revenues is pegged at $658.6 million, indicating a 4.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The rally is likely to have been bolstered by strong aftermarket sales.

Conversely, disruptions in the supply chain are likely to have affected WAB, hampering profit margins. Other factors, such as high commodity costs and shortage of components, labor and chips, are expected to have hindered WAB’s performance in the quarter to be reported. The company’s bottom line is likely to have been affected by high operating expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Wabtec this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Wabtec has an Earnings ESP of +4.98% (the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $1.56 and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $1.49) and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may also consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2024 earnings.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +6.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. EXPD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 7.

Expeditors is likely to have been hurt by declining volumes due to weakening demand and falling rates. EXPD has an unimpressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate only once in the preceding four quarters and missing thrice, the average miss being -3.37%.

Union Pacific Corporation UNP has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank #3. UNP is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 24.

The company’s efforts to control costs are driving the bottom line. UNP has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four preceding four quarters and missing once. The average beat is 1.41%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.