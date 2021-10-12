Wabtec (WAB) to Deliver Gates to Marseille's Metro Project

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB announced that it will supply platform gates to Marseille's metro automation project. The deal is valued at 60 million euros. The deal is part of plans by France's second city to upgrade and automate its local transport network. The project will begin in the year 2023 and will be wrapped by the end of 2026.

Wabtec's Faiveley Transport along with Eiffage Genie Civil Méditerranée and Eiffage Energie Systems Mediterranee will provide Metropole Aix Marseille Provence with all the platform gates for lines 1 and 2 of Marseille NEOMMA that are being automated. It includes 29 stations and 62 platforms, each of which will be equipped with 12 sets of 1.7 m-high platform gates, emergency egress doors and fixed screens. Wabtec’s Transit president, Lilian Leroux stated, “This order builds upon our leadership in platform gates and the value we provide to our customers. Wabtec’s dedication to sustainability, cybersecurity and passenger experience, enables us to offer a solution that is truly fit for the future”.

The platform gates are designed to be environmentally sustainable. Gates reduce energy consumption while in standby mode (7 times less energy used during active mode) and up to 97% of the materials used in their façades are recyclable. This will support specially-abled people by reducing the vertical gap between the station platform and the train to a maximum of 4cm to facilitate boarding. The gates are designed to integrate the latest cybersecurity standards. Overall, Wabtec, a major player in the Zacks Transportation Equipment and Leasing industry, will feature more than 200 digital information displays to provide its travellers with seamless experience. Other major players in the industry are GATX Corporation GATX, Ryder System, Inc. R and Air Lease Corporation AL.

Notably, Wabtec’s experience in retrofitting the gates during the night (to be installed in under three hours using a purpose-built work train) will enable the metro to remain functional throughout the project. In addition, Wabtec will train its operator employees on door maintenance and enable smooth running for the lifetime of the equipment. This deal is expected to boost Wabtec’s results in the near future.





