Wabtec (WAB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) reported revenue of $2.95 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.71, compared to $2.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of +0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Sales to external customers- Freight Segment : $2.12 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

: $2.12 billion compared to the $2.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. Sales to external customers- Transit Segment : $835 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $776.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.

: $835 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $776.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Components : $357 million versus $401.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $357 million versus $401.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Equipment : $726 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $590.24 million.

: $726 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $590.24 million. Sales to external customers- Freight Group- Services : $714 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $793.96 million.

: $714 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $793.96 million. Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment : $550 million compared to the $558.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $550 million compared to the $558.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment : $121 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.82 million.

: $121 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.82 million. Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment : $450 million compared to the $524.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $450 million compared to the $524.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $138 million compared to the $118.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Wabtec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Wabtec here>>>

Shares of Wabtec have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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