Wabtec (WAB) Receives Canadian National's New Software Order

Wabtec Corporation WAB has launched its new Precision Dispatch System, for which it received an order from Canadian National Railway CNI. The system is expected to help Canadian National in network automation.



The Precision Dispatch software, acting as a command-and-control system, will help Canadian National increase capacity, and improve efficiency and safety across its more than 20,000-mile network. Wabtec’s president of Digital Electronics business, Nalin Jain, said, "CN is leading the industry in rail network optimization as the launch customer for the Precision Dispatch System."



Wabtec’s Precision Dispatch System is designed to move trains safely and efficiently across the rail network in both signaled and dark territory. It can also provide visibility of network conditions and monitor all devices within the network. The software evaluates data from all rolling stock, wayside device assets and Positive Train Control. The system provides advanced automation through end-to-end electronic delivery of mandatory directives and automatic implementation of authorities in dark territory. It helps railroads reduce maintenance and operating costs, and improve efficiency of their operations.

Canadian National believes that the Precision Dispatch System will help the company maximize its rail network potential and safeguard its employees. The software is expected to begin operations at CNI in late 2023. Following a phased roll out, 37 desks in Canadian National’s control center will be using this enhanced software.



Both Wabtec and Canadian National carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

