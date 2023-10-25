Wabtec (WAB) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, View Up

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation WAB, reported third-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 36 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. The bottom line improved 39.3% year over year owing to higher sales.

Revenues of $2,550 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,401.2 million. The top line grew 22.5% year over year on the back of higher sales of the Freight and Transit segments.

Total operating expenses in the reported quarter increased by $35 million to $422 million. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved 150 basis points from the year-ago quarter to 17.9%. A lower value of the metric is preferable. Operating margin benefited from sales growth and lower SG&A as a percentage of sales.

Segmental Highlights

Freight net sales jumped 23.4% to $1,890 million. The actual percentage increase was higher than our expectation of a 10.6% year-over-year rise. Results were boosted by strength across all product lines, with solid growth in Equipment, Components and Digital Intelligence. Segmental operating margin (on an adjusted basis) extended to 17.3% from 15.2%.

In the Transit segment, net sales grew 20% to $660 million due to strong aftermarket sales. The actual percentage gain was higher than our projection of a 19.3% year-over-year climb. Segmental adjusted operating margin expanded to 10.3% from 9.6%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Quote

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

As of Sep 30, 2023, Wabtec had $392 million worth of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash compared with $541 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $3,288 million compared with $3,751 million in December 2022.

WAB used $425 million of cash from operations in the reported quarter.

WAB returned $344 million through share repurchases and dividends.

2023 Guidance

Wabtec now expects sales of $9.50-$9.70 billion (prior view: $9.25-$9.50 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $9.44 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share are now estimated to be between $5.80 and $6.00 (prior view: $5.50 and $5.80). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.68.

Management still anticipates strong cash flow generation, with operating cash flow conversion exceeding 90%.

Currently, Wabtec carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies

United Airlines UAL reported third-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.65, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40 and improved 29.9% year over year.

Operating revenues of $14,484 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,441.8 million. The top line increased 12.5% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.80 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and fell 18% year over year.



