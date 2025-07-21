Wabtec (WAB) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) will report quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.77 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wabtec metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales to external customers- Transit Segment' will reach $762.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales to external customers- Freight Segment' of $2.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Backlog - Total' reaching $22.34 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.08 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Backlog - Transit Group' at $4.42 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Backlog - Freight Group' stands at $17.92 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.93 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment' should arrive at $104.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment' should come in at $487.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $462.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment' will reach $434.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $391.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment' will reach $91.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $82.00 million.

Over the past month, Wabtec shares have recorded returns of +6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WAB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

