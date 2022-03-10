Wabtec (WAB), BNSF Railway Team Up to Begin Biofuel Pilot

Wabtec Corporation WAB is collaborating with BNSF Railway for a new biofuel project, which would quantify the impact of alternative fuels on emissions, durability and performance in Wabtec locomotives.



Being a renewable fuel, biofuel increases energy security and improves air quality. It can significantly reduce carbon intensity. Wabtec’s Fleet Innovation and Transformation division’s group vice president, Bob Bremmer, said, "The rail industry is intently focused on reducing its environmental footprint by exploring emerging technologies."



Wabtec, along with BNSF, will begin testing biofuel in the second quarter of 2022. While the performance of biodiesel (B20) and renewable diesel (R55) in revenue service will be demonstrated on Wabtec Tier 3 and Tier 4 Evolution Series locomotives in California, BNSF will operate the locomotives between Barstow, CA and Los Angeles.

Ahead of beginning the testing process, Wabtec has already approved a five-percent biodiesel (B5) and 30-percent renewable diesel (R30) blend for its locomotive engines. Railroads across the globe currently have approximately 11,000 Evolutions Series engines in operations.



Last year, the two companies had collaborated to conduct a pilot test with a battery-electric locomotive developed by Wabtec in commercial service between Barstow and Stockton, CA. It showed an 11% reduction in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions compared with standard diesel units operated on the same route.

