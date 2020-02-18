Wabtec (WAB) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, which operates as Wabtec Corporation WAB reported fourth-quarter 2019 2019 earnings (excluding 33 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Moreover, the bottom line improved 7.2% year over year.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Wabtec depicted a stable picture prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



Prior to the earnings beat in the fourth-quarter, the company delivered positive surprises in three of the trailing four quarters. The company delivered lower-than- expected earnings per share in the other quarter.

Revenues Better Than Expected



Wabtec recorded revenues of $2,368.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,191.8 million. Also, revenues increased more than 100% year over year.



Key Statistics: For 2020, the company anticipates sales of $8.7 billion. Additionally, adjusted income from operations is estimated to be $1.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $1.6 billion for the current year. Adjusted earnings per share are predicted in the range of $4.50 to $4.80.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Wabtec carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



