Markets
WAB

Wabtec Updates 2022 Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corp. (WAB) updated its 2022 financial guidance with sales to be in a range of $8.30 billion to $8.60 billion and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in a range of $4.70 to $5.00, updated from previous guidance of $4.65 to $5.05. For full year 2022, Wabtec expects strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90 percent.

Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.23, up 16.0% from the same quarter a year ago. Earnings totaled $166 million compared with $125 million, a year ago. GAAP earnings per share was $0.91, up 37.9%. Revenue increased to $2.05 billion from $2.01 billion, last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WAB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular