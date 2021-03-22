Markets
Wabtec To Supply Siemens Mobility With Products For London Underground's Piccadilly Upgrade Program

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corp. (WAB) said the company has secured an order, valued at more than $70 million, to supply Siemens Mobility with several products for the London Underground's Piccadilly Upgrade Program. The order is for brakes, air conditioning and ventilation, passenger information systems, and third-rail current collectors. The company will supply the components for 94 new trains as an initial order. The trains will be equipped with Wabtec's third-rail current collectors.

The Piccadilly Upgrade Program aims to replace the aging rolling stock, signaling and control systems across four lines.

