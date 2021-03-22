Wabtec To Supply Siemens Mobility With Products For London Underground's Piccadilly Upgrade Program

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corp. (WAB) said the company has secured an order, valued at more than $70 million, to supply Siemens Mobility with several products for the London Underground's Piccadilly Upgrade Program. The order is for brakes, air conditioning and ventilation, passenger information systems, and third-rail current collectors. The company will supply the components for 94 new trains as an initial order. The trains will be equipped with Wabtec's third-rail current collectors.

The Piccadilly Upgrade Program aims to replace the aging rolling stock, signaling and control systems across four lines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.