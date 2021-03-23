Wabtec To Buy Nordco For $400 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) has agreed to acquire Nordco, a North American supplier of new, rebuilt and used maintenance of way equipment with a broad product and service portfolio including mobile railcar movers and ultrasonic rail flaw detection technologies, from Greenbriar Equity Group LP.

Wabtec expects Nordco to be immediately accretive to EBITDA margin, EPS and cash flow in 2021 after adjusting for one-time costs. Nordco is projected to have full year 2021 sales of more than $175 million and EBITDA of about $40 million.

