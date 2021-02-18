Wabtec Sees FY21 Earnings Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Wabtec Corp. (WAB) forecast fiscal 2021 sales in a range of $7.6 billion to $7.9 billion, reported earnings per share between $2.65 and $3.05, and adjusted earnings per share between $3.90 and $4.30.

On average, Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.34 per share for the year on revenues of $7.85 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it has renewed its share buyback authorization up to $500 million.

