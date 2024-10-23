Wabtec reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.00, consensus $1.90

Reports Q3 revenue $2.66B, consensus $2.69B. “The Wabtec (WAB) team delivered another strong quarter, evidenced by continued growth in sales, margin, earnings and operating cash flow,” said Rafael Santana, Wabtec’s President and CEO. “Demand for products and services has remained strong, and our pipeline of opportunities is robust, especially in our international markets. Our team’s continued focus on product innovation, cost management, and relentless execution for our customers, along with our continued strong results, gives us confidence to raise our full year guidance again this quarter. Our continued progress on expanding our backlog reinforces our ability to drive profitable growth ahead, consistent with our long term guidance.”

