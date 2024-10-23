News & Insights

Markets
WAB

Wabtec Raises, Tightens FY24 Adj. EPS Guidance - Update

October 23, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Wabtec Corporation (WAB) said, for fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $7.45 to $7.65, revised from its prior guidance range of $7.20 to $7.50. Revenue guidance range remains unchanged at $10.25 billion to $10.55 billion.

Q3 Results:

Wabtec reported third quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $283 million compared to $240 million, a year ago. GAAP earnings per share was $1.63, up 22.6% versus the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.00, up 17.6%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Third quarter sales were $2.66 billion compared to $2.55 billion, previous year. The company noted that the increased sales were driven by growth in the Freight & Transit Segments.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.