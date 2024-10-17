Wabtec Q3 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 23 before market open.

Wabtec has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once. The average beat is 11.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised upward by 0.54% in the past 60 days to $1.87 per share.

We expect Wabtec's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to be boosted by an uptick in total revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.64 billion, which indicates growth of 3.7% from the year-ago levels. The top line is likely to reflect strength across the Freight and Transit segments.

Our estimate for Freight revenues is pegged at $1.97 billion, which implies 4.4% growth from the prior-year figures. Meanwhile, estimates for Transit revenues are pegged at $653 million.The Freight segment is likely to have performed well in the to-be-reported quarter due to increased demand for services and components. The Transit segment’s performance is likely to have been aided by robust aftermarket and original equipment manufacturing sales.

On the contrary, the surge in operating expenses is likely to have adversely impacted the company’s bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wabtec this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Wabtec has an Earnings ESP of -0.27% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Highlights of Q2

Wabtec reported second-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. The bottom line improved 39% year over year due to higher sales.

Revenues of $2.64 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 billion. The top line grew 9.85% year over year due to higher sales of the Freight and Transit segments.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors might want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat third-quarter 2024 earnings.

JetBlue Airways JBLU has an Earnings ESP of +18.66% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 29 before market open.

JBLU surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 42%.

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT has an Earnings ESP of +8.23% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. ALGT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 30.

ALGT has an encouraging earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missing once, the average beat is 52%.

