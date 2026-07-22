Markets
WAB

Wabtec Q2 Net Income Rises, Lifts FY26 Outlook

July 22, 2026 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB), popularly known as Wabtec, announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income attributable to its shareholders of $395 million, or $2.33 a share, compared to $336 million, or $1.96 a share, in the prior year, mainly driven by strong revenue growth.

On an adjusted basis, net income totaled $469 million, or $2.76 per share, compared to $389 million, or $2.27 per share, in the previous year.

Net sales increased to $3,179 million from last year's $2,706 million.

Concurrently, the company raised its fiscal year 2026 outlook. The company now expects adjusted earnings of $10.60 to $10.90 per share, up 19.9 percent from the prior year. It projects revenue of $12.30 billion to $12.60 billion for the full year, up 11.5 percent from the previous year.

In the pre-market hours, WAB is trading at $268.00, up 1.70 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.