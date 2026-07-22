Wabtec Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y, EPS View Raised

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, reported encouraging second-quarter 2026 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 by 4.9% and increased 21.6% year over year, owing to higher sales and operating margin expansion.

Revenues climbed 17.5% to $3.18 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.08 billion by 3.2%. Growth across Freight and Transit, supported by acquisitions and organic expansion, drove the top line. The 12-month backlog increased 11.3% to $9.14 billion.

Apart from the better-than-expected results, Wabtec has also raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The company raised its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $10.60-$10.90 per share from the previous $10.25-$10.65 range. The midpoint increased by 30 cents and represents expected year-over-year growth of approximately 19.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.64 lies within the updated guidance.

The company also raised its 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $12.30-$12.60 billion from the prior view of $12.19-$12.49 billion. The midpoint rose by $110 million and implies growth of approximately 11.5% from 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.37 billion lies within the updated guidance.

Wabtec Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wabtec price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wabtec Quote

WAB's Freight Segment Drives Broad-Based Growth

Freight segment revenues increased 16.9% year over year to $2.24 billion. Equipment sales rose 35% to $737 million on higher locomotive deliveries, while Digital Intelligence sales surged 88.5% to $360 million, aided by the acquisitions of Inspection Technologies and Frauscher Sensor Technologies.

Services revenues declined 4.2% to $748 million because of lower modernization deliveries, as expected. Components revenues were nearly flat at $398 million. Freight adjusted operating margin improved 80 basis points to 25.8%, reflecting better gross margins despite higher operating expenses as a percentage of sales.

Wabtec's Transit Business Posts Margin Expansion

Transit segment revenues rose 18.9% to $936 million. The increase reflected the Dellner Couplers acquisition, higher original equipment and aftermarket sales and favorable foreign currency movements. On a constant-currency basis, segment sales advanced 17.7%.

Original equipment revenues grew to $411 million from $353 million, while aftermarket revenues increased to $525 million from $434 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded 250 basis points to 17.7%, supported by improved gross profitability.

WAB Benefits From Acquisition and Organic Gains

Acquisitions contributed $232 million to second-quarter sales growth, including $163 million in Freight and $69 million in Transit. Organic growth added another $229 million, split between $158 million in Freight and $71 million in Transit.

Favorable foreign exchange contributed $24 million, while portfolio optimization actions reduced revenues by $12 million. The mix shows that Wabtec’s growth was not solely acquisition-driven, as underlying demand also made a meaningful contribution.

Wabtec Expands Consolidated Profitability

Adjusted gross margin increased 190 basis points to 36.7%, while adjusted operating margin improved 80 basis points to 21.9%. Robust sales growth and stronger gross margins supported profitability across the organization.

WAB's Backlog Supports Revenue Visibility

Total backlog reached $30.93 billion as of June 30, 2026, up 41.7% from $21.83 billion a year earlier. Freight backlog increased to $25.33 billion, while Transit backlog rose to $5.60 billion.

The 12-month backlog grew by $930 million year over year. Freight accounted for $6.64 billion of the near-term backlog, while Transit represented $2.50 billion. This order coverage provides visibility into production and service activity across both core businesses.

Wabtec Generates Stronger Operating Cash Flow

Cash from operations increased to $441 million from $209 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating cash flow conversion improved to 82% from 46%, aided by higher net income and favorable working-capital movements.

Wabtec ended the quarter with $670 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Total available liquidity was $2.02 billion, including $1.36 billion available under existing credit facilities. Total debt stood at $6.57 billion, including $4.92 billion of long-term debt.

During the reported quarter, Wabtec repurchased $215 million of shares and paid $53 million in dividends.

Currently, Wabtec carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Earnings declined in double digits (% wise) from a year ago as sharply higher fuel costs pressured profitability.

Revenues rose on a year-over-year basis to $17.67 billion but missed the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. Broad demand strength lifted adjusted total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, 12.4%, while premium and diversified revenue streams continued to expand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68-billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

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