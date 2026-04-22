Markets
WAB

Wabtec Q1 Earnings Rise; Lifts FY26 EPS Guidance

April 22, 2026 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB), on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year, primarily due to strong sales growth driven by its Freight and Transit segments.

For the first quarter of 2026, net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased to $362 million from $322 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.12 versus $1.88 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income increased to $462 million from $392 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.71 versus $2.28 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $716 million from $608 million in the same period last year.

Income from operations jumped to $517 million from $474 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $2.95 billion from $2.61 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $10.25 to $10.65, increasing it by $0.20 at the midpoint, or up 16.5%.

The company continues to expect full-year revenues to be between $12.19 billion and $12.49 billion, representing growth of about 10.5% at the midpoint.

On Tuesday, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies closed trading 2.51% lesser at $257.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.