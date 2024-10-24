Wabtec price target raised to $222 from $220 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Wabtec (WAB) to $222 from $220 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said the reacceleration in 12-month backlog trends and signals that margin momentum will continue into next year giving greater conviction the company can deliver another year of mid-single-digit revenue and double-digit earnings growth in 2025.
- Wabtec price target raised to $205 from $190 at Stephens
- North American rail traffic down down 0.6% for the week ending October 19
- Wabtec Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Wabtec reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.00, consensus $1.90
- Wabtec raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $7.45-$7.65 from $7.20-$7.50
