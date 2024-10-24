Wabtec price target raised to $222 from $220 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Wabtec (WAB) to $222 from $220 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said the reacceleration in 12-month backlog trends and signals that margin momentum will continue into next year giving greater conviction the company can deliver another year of mid-single-digit revenue and double-digit earnings growth in 2025.

