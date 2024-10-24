News & Insights

Stocks

Wabtec price target raised to $222 from $220 at Susquehanna

October 24, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Wabtec (WAB) to $222 from $220 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said the reacceleration in 12-month backlog trends and signals that margin momentum will continue into next year giving greater conviction the company can deliver another year of mid-single-digit revenue and double-digit earnings growth in 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.