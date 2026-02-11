Wabtec Guides FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates, Revenues Above; Boosts Dividend 24% - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, transportation solutions provider Wabtec Corp. (WAB) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.05 to $10.45 per share on revenues between $12.19 billion and $12.49 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.22 per share on revenues of $11.99 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Board of Directors also increased the quarterly dividend by 24 percent by declaring a regular quarterly common dividend of 31 cents per share, payable on March 2, 2026 to holders of record on February 17, 2026.

Further, the Board also increased the existing share repurchase authorization to $1.2 billion.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, WAB is trading on the NYSE at $246.01, down $0.44 or 0.18 percent.

