WABTEC ($WAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.68 per share, missing estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $2,583,000,000, missing estimates of $2,644,392,392 by $-61,392,392.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WAB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WABTEC Insider Trading Activity

WABTEC insiders have traded $WAB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERT J NEUPAVER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,722 shares for an estimated $8,760,604 .

. DAVID L DENINNO (Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,875 shares for an estimated $2,051,107 .

. ERIC GEBHARDT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 7,422 shares for an estimated $1,160,177

ALICIA HAMMERSMITH (President - Services Group) sold 4,169 shares for an estimated $690,140

JOHN A JR MASTALERZ (SVP Fin, Corp Controller, CAO) sold 2,796 shares for an estimated $558,395

PASCAL SCHWEITZER (President Transit) sold 2,261 shares for an estimated $369,831

ROGERIO MENDONCA (President, Equipment Group) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $331,576

BRIAN HEHIR sold 857 shares for an estimated $141,533

GREGORY SBROCCO (EVP Operations) sold 565 shares for an estimated $113,772

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WABTEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of WABTEC stock to their portfolio, and 494 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WABTEC Government Contracts

We have seen $515,648 of award payments to $WAB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

WABTEC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WAB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.