Wabtec Corporation Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) released a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $212 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $291 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $2.583 billion from $2.526 billion last year.

Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $212 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $2.583 Bln vs. $2.526 Bln last year.

