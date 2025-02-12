News & Insights

Markets
WAB

Wabtec Corporation Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

February 12, 2025 — 06:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) released a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $212 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $291 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $2.583 billion from $2.526 billion last year.

Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $212 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $2.583 Bln vs. $2.526 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.