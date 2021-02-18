Wabtec Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $87.9 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $135.7 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $187.5 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.8% to $2.02 billion from $2.37 billion last year.

Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $187.5 Mln. vs. $236.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.

