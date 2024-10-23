Wabtec Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $351 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $2.663 billion from $2.550 billion last year.

Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $283 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.663 Bln vs. $2.550 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 - $7.65 Full year revenue guidance: $10.25 - $10.55 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.