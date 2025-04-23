Wabtec Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $322 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $1.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $392 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $2.610 billion from $2.497 billion last year.

Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $322 Mln. vs. $272 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.88 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue: $2.610 Bln vs. $2.497 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.35 - $8.95 Full year revenue guidance: $10.725-$11.025 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.