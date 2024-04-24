Wabtec Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $272 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $169 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $336 million or $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $2.50 billion from $2.19 billion last year.

Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $272 Mln. vs. $169 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.50 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 - $7.40 Full year revenue guidance: $10.25 - $10.55 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.