Wabtec Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $112.4 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $111.6 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $167.8 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $1.83 billion from $1.93 billion last year.

Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $167.8 Mln. vs. $185.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q1): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 - $4.30 Full year revenue guidance: $7.7 - $7.9 Bln

