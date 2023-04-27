Wabtec Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WAB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.99, changing hands as low as $95.61 per share. Wabtec Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAB's low point in its 52 week range is $78.26 per share, with $107.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.11. The WAB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

