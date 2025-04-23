Wabtec Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WAB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $182.46, changing hands as high as $191.74 per share. Wabtec Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAB's low point in its 52 week range is $147.66 per share, with $210.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.97. The WAB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

