Wabtec Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, transportation solutions provider Wabtec Corp. (WAB) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $8.85 to $9.05 per share, up from the prior range of $8.55 to $9.15 per share. Revenues are still expected between $10.925 billion and $11.225 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.97 per share on revenues of $11.07 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

