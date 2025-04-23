Markets
WAB

Wabtec Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

April 23, 2025 — 06:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, transportation solutions provider Wabtec Corp. (WAB) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual sales outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.35 to $8.95 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $8.35 to $8.75 per share. Sales is still expected between $10.725 billion and $11.025 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.54 per share on revenues of $10.96 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

