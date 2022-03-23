Wabtec Announces Addl Multi-year Order To Modernize Norfolk Southern 330 Locomotives

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corp. (WAB) said that it has received an additional multi-year order from Norfolk Southern (NSC) to modernize 330 locomotives. The deal is part of Norfolk Southern's ongoing efforts to further improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions from its fleet.

The deal marks the third major modernization order from the railroad since 2015, making it the largest modernized fleet in North America, with more than 950 locomotives upon completion in 2025.

With each modernized locomotive, Norfolk Southern's carbon emissions are reduced by more than 500 tons per year.

Wabtec will modernize D9-44CW locomotives that are more than 20 years old and transform them into AC44C6Ms, which will add another 20 years of incremental life to each locomotive.

