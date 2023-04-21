Wabash (WNC) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Wabash National WNC is slated to release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at 44 cents and $621 million, respectively.



For the first quarter, the consensus estimate for Wabash’s earnings per share has moved up by a penny in the past 90 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply growth of 83.33% from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wabash’s quarterly revenues also suggests a 13.58% year-over-year increase. Over the trailing four quarters, Wabash surpassed earnings estimates on three out of four occasions and missed in one, the average surprise being 46.06%.

Q4 Highlights

In fourth-quarter 2022, Wabash’s adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents surpassed the consensus mark of 71 cents. Also, the bottom line rose 265% year over year. The company reported net sales of $657.4 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $662 million, but the top line rose 37% from the year-ago level.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the trailer manufacturer in first-quarter 2023, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Wabash has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is equal to the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Factors at Play

Wabash has signed a multi-year supply agreement with J.B. Hunt, a supply chain solutions provider in North America. This strategic agreement will help the original equipment manufacturer meet pent-up demand as its additional dry van capacity comes online in early 2023. Also, Wabash has signed a 10-year agreement with Ryerson to source steel, stainless steel and aluminum products used across its full portfolio. These deals are likely to have a positive impact on the upcoming results.



However, Wabash is struggling with semiconductor shortages, a by-product of COVID-19 that only worsened with the Russia-Ukraine war. The deficit of microchips is hindering the business operations of industry participants and the chip crunch is not likely to end anytime soon, resulting in lost revenues.



While a strong order backlog, the long-term agreement with J.B. Hunt & Ryerson and robust equipment demand strengthen the prospects for Wabash, high freight rates and ongoing supply chain issues remain a constraint. Also, Wabash is planning to increase capital expenditure over the next couple of years to underpin its longer-term prospects, which is likely to hinder the result of the to-be-reported quarter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Let’s take a look at some players in the auto space that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the quarter to be reported:



Lear LEA will release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lear’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.50 per share and $5.28 billion, respectively. LEA surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters in fiscal year 2022, the average surprise being 17.12%.



Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY will release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mobileye’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 13 cents per share and $463.3 million, respectively.



The company has an Earnings ESP of +11.94% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Oshkosh OSK will release first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.79% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oshkosh’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 99 cents per share and $2.09 billion, respectively. OSK surpassed earnings estimates in one out of the trailing four quarters in fiscal year 2022 while missing in the remaining three, the average negative surprise being 8.82%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lear Corporation (LEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.