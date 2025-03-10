Wabash Showcases Innovative Supply Chain Solutions and Products at TMC 2025

Wabash will showcase innovation in transportation solutions at TMC 2025, highlighting advanced products and services for fleet efficiency.

Wabash, a leader in supply chain solutions for transportation and logistics, will showcase its innovative offerings at TMC 2025 from March 10-13 in Nashville. The exhibit will present the new 2026 Wabash DuraPlate® Dry Van, equipped with a standard Phillips REAR-VU™ Backup Camera for enhanced safety, along with the expanded Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠ offering aimed at easing operational burdens for fleets. Wabash's recent initiatives, supported by a new executive team and strategic partnerships, focus on merging physical and digital technologies to tackle operational challenges and increase efficiency. With improvements in manufacturing capacity and supply chain reliability, Wabash aims to provide flexible, future-ready solutions that help customers achieve better outcomes. Additionally, Wabash will participate in a panel discussion at the event, further establishing its commitment to innovation and industry leadership.

Wabash is showcasing its innovative 2026 DuraPlate® Dry Van at TMC 2025, demonstrating its commitment to setting new performance and durability standards in the industry.

The introduction of the Phillips REAR-VU™ Backup Camera as a standard feature on all dry van trailers enhances safety and operational efficiency, addressing critical fleet needs.

The expanded Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠ offering and acquisition of TrailerHawk.ai illustrate Wabash's focus on providing comprehensive solutions that enhance cargo security and visibility, positioning the company as a leader in operational management for fleets.

Strategic partnerships and an automated manufacturing facility increasing production capacity by 20% ensure Wabash can meet customer demands more effectively and reliably.

Wabash is facing increased competition in the transportation and logistics market, making it crucial for their innovations, such as the DuraPlate® Dry Van and TaaS offering, to distinguish themselves significantly from rivals to maintain market share.

The involvement of a new executive team may raise concerns among stakeholders about stability and continuity in leadership during the transformation process.

While the acquisition of TrailerHawk.ai aims to enhance their offerings, any integration challenges or technology adoption issues could negatively impact customer satisfaction and perceptions of Wabash's reliability.

What is Wabash showcasing at TMC 2025?

Wabash is showcasing its transformation and innovations in supply chain solutions, particularly the 2026 DuraPlate® Dry Van trailer.

How does the new Wabash DuraPlate® Dry Van improve safety?

The DuraPlate® Dry Van features the Phillips REAR-VU™ Backup Camera, enhancing safety with a 170-degree field of view.

What is Trailers as a Service (TaaS) offered by Wabash?

TaaS is an end-to-end solution that helps fleets scale capacity on demand while reducing the burdens of trailer ownership.

How has Wabash increased its production capacity?

Wabash has boosted its U.S. dry van production capacity by 20% through an automated advanced manufacturing facility.

What partnerships has Wabash established for reliable material supply?

Wabash has long-term agreements with key partners like Hydro, Ryerson, and Steel Dynamics for reliable access to essential materials.

LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wabash (NYSE: WNC)



, a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, will showcase how its bold transformation in recent years is reshaping what fleets can expect from an OEM partner at TMC 2025, March 10–13 in Nashville. This year’s exhibit highlights how Wabash is helping customers tackle today’s most pressing operational challenges—merging physical and digital technologies with services and solutions that drive efficiency, flexibility and stronger business outcomes.





Attendees will get a firsthand look at the



2026 Wabash DuraPlate



®



Dry Van



, designed to set a new standard for performance, durability and long-term value. The featured model is equipped with the Phillips REAR-VU™ Backup Camera, delivering a 170-degree field of view that improves safety and asset protection by covering rear bumpers, doors and more than 50 feet behind the trailer. The Phillips REAR-VU™ Backup Camera will come as a standard option on all dry van trailers beginning this year, supporting fleet safety and efficiency.





In addition to product innovation, Wabash will highlight its expanded



Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠ offering



—an end-to-end solution designed to help fleets scale capacity on demand while eliminating the operational burdens of trailer ownership. Wabash’s recent



acquisition of TrailerHawk.ai



further enhances the TaaS offering with advanced cargo security, real-time visibility and access to the highest-quality assets in the industry.





This focus on innovation is driven by Wabash’s broader transformation—fueled by 40 years of innovation leadership, a



new executive team



, and strategic investments that deliver tangible benefits to customers. This includes an automated advanced manufacturing facility that has increased Wabash’s U.S. dry van production capacity by 20 percent, along with long-term agreements with key partners such as Hydro, Ryerson, Steel Dynamics and Rockland Flooring that ensure a reliable domestic supply of essential materials. Together, these efforts ensure customers benefit from faster delivery, greater reliability, and cutting-edge solutions that address operational challenges from new angles.





“We’re focused on helping customers get more from their equipment investments and manage their fleets with greater flexibility,” said Drew Schwartzhoff, chief commercial officer at Wabash. “We’re not just offering products; we’re bringing new ways for our customers to succeed. Our latest solutions demonstrate how Wabash continues to show up in customers’ business in impactful ways—providing flexible, future-ready solutions that strengthen operations and drive measurable results. We strive to help our customers succeed by being not only a reliable supplier, but a trusted thought partner and problem solver.”





Wabash will also participate in the



“Shop Talk” session



at TMC. Michael Bodey, director of technology discovery and validation, will join an expert panel discussing the industry’s impasse in choosing a next-generation tractor-trailer connector and what fleets need in this critical vehicle specification.





Visit booth #3019 to discover how Wabash is shaping the future of transportation through innovation, operational excellence, and trusted partnerships built on over 40 years of industry leadership. Learn more at



onewabash.com



.







Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You



®









Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You



®



. Learn more at



onewabash.com



.







Media Contact:







Dana Stelsel





Director, Communications





(765) 771-5766







dana.stelsel@onewabash.com









Investor Relations:







Ryan Reed





Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations





(765) 490-5664







ryan.reed@onewabash.com





