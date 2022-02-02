Wabash Reports Net Loss For Q4, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC) on Wednesday reported net loss of $25.31 million, or $0.51 per in the fourth quarter compared with net income of 5.49 million or $0.10 per share prior year. The company cited debt transactions costs and impairment charges that hurt the results.

Adjusting for one-time items, the company reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.07 per share in the quarter, that missed the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters for earnings of $0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $479.28 million in the quarter, compared with $404.08 million in the same quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate stood at $490.88 million. The company said its sales were impacted by supply chain issues.

For the full year, Wabash sees sales to be about $2.3 billion and earnings per share of at least $1.75. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.7 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion for the year.

