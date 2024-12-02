Wabash renews strategic agreement with Goodyear Tire

Wabash (WNC) announced the renewal of its strategic agreement with Goodyear Tire (GT). This agreement reinforces Goodyear’s position as the preferred tire supplier for Wabash’s van, tank and platform trailers, and provides Wabash customers with full-service tire management support.

