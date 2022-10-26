Markets
WNC

Wabash Q3 Earnings, Revenues Jump Above Estimates; Ups Guidance Above View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC), that provides solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in revenues and earnings in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Both earnings and revenues surpassed consensus estimates.

Net income for the period was $36.2 million or $0.73 per share as compared to $11.1 million or $0.22 per share in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Net sales for the quarter were $655.2 million, an increase of 35.8 percent versus the prior year quarter's sales of $482.6 million.

5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $642.1 million.

For the full year ending December 31, the company maintained its outlook for revenue of $2.5 billion and increased its EPS guidance to $2.15.

5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting the company to report earnings of $1.88 in the current year on revenue of $2.48 billion for the year.

Shares of Wabash National Corporation are currently trading in pre-market at $17.75, up $0.93 or 5.53 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WNC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular