Wabash Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

July 26, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC) reported that its second quarter net income to common stockholders increased to $74.3 million from $22.6 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.54 compared to $0.46. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.31, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales was $686.6 million, a 6.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $739.98 million in revenue.

For the full-year ending December 31, 2023, the company updated its revenue outlook to a range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion with a revenue midpoint of $2.7 billion. The company increased EPS guidance to a range of $4.25 to $4.65 with an EPS midpoint of $4.45.

