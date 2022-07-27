Wabash Q2 Earnings And Revenue Rise, Surpassing Estimates; Backs Annual Outlook Above View

(RTTNews) - Industrial manufacturing company Wabash National Corp (WNC) on Wednesday reported improved earnings in the second quarter, helped by growth in revenue on strong customer demand. Both earnings and revenue were better than what analysts were expecting. The company's full-year outlook also came in above consensus estimates.

Net income was $22.55 million or $0.46 per share in the second quarter, significantly higher than $12.25 million or $0.24 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the quarter increased 43% to $642.77 million from $449.42 million last year.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $603.15 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward, the company has maintained its outlook for revenue of $2.5 billion and EPS of $1.90.

The consensus estimate for earnings is at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

