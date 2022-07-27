Markets
WNC

Wabash Q2 Earnings And Revenue Rise, Surpassing Estimates; Backs Annual Outlook Above View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Industrial manufacturing company Wabash National Corp (WNC) on Wednesday reported improved earnings in the second quarter, helped by growth in revenue on strong customer demand. Both earnings and revenue were better than what analysts were expecting. The company's full-year outlook also came in above consensus estimates.

Net income was $22.55 million or $0.46 per share in the second quarter, significantly higher than $12.25 million or $0.24 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the quarter increased 43% to $642.77 million from $449.42 million last year.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $603.15 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward, the company has maintained its outlook for revenue of $2.5 billion and EPS of $1.90.

The consensus estimate for earnings is at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WNC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular