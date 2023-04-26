News & Insights

Wabash Q1 Net Income Rises; Increases 2023 EPS Outlook

April 26, 2023

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC) reported that its first quarter net income to stockholders increased to $51.2 million from $12.1 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.04 compared to $0.24. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.48, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $621.0 million, up 13.6% from the prior year quarter as the company continued to execute well on customer demand. Analysts on average had estimated $625.33 million in revenue.

For the full-year ending December 31, 2023, the company maintained its revenue outlook with a range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion and a revenue midpoint of $2.9 billion. The company increased its EPS guidance to a range of $4.00 to $4.50 with an EPS midpoint of $4.25.

Shares of Wabash are up 11% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

